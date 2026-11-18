Winchester Utilities General Manager George Powell has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest Wednesday in connection with an alleged domestic assault.

According to the Winchester Herald Chronicle, Powell was arrested in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred November 12. Sheriff’s Office reports indicate a disagreement between Powell and a woman inside a vehicle allegedly turned physical, leaving the woman with facial bruising.

Powell was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on January 7, 2027.

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Following the arrest, the Winchester Utilities Board announced Powell had been placed on administrative leave. Deputy General Manager Jason Allman will serve as acting general manager during his absence.

The utility says operations will continue as normal, with no expected interruption in customer services.