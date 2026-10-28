Gov. Lee Announces Tennessee’s Pursuit of United States Space Academy for Coffee County

Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee announced Tennessee’s intent to pursue the United States Space Academy, a campus established by President Donald J. Trump and designed to strengthen America’s space workforce and educate the next generation of astronauts, engineers, scientists, technicians, and operators. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is leading the process to evaluate potential locations.

“Someone has to determine what the future looks like, and I’ve long believed that should be Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “From leading the nation in clean, reliable nuclear energy to developing the workforce needed to win the future, the Volunteer State is already leading the next era of American innovation. I’m grateful to President Trump for his leadership to establish the United States Space Academy and to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and the Presidential Commission for their work to bring this vision to life. We look forward to building on our momentum to create new job opportunities for Tennesseans and strengthen America’s leadership in space for generations to come.”

Tennessee’s proposal would anchor the U.S. Space Academy in the Tennessee Valley Aerospace Corridor, positioning the Middle Tennessee I-24 Industrial site in Coffee County as the ideal location. The site offers existing infrastructure with room to grow and immediate access to one of the country’s premier aerospace and defense corridors. Located minutes from Arnold Air Force Base and in close proximity to Huntsville, Alabama, the site offers a natural connection to one of America’s leading centers for aerospace innovation.

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Beyond its strategic location, Tennessee offers a powerful network of institutions and assets that can support the Academy’s mission, including Arnold Air Force Base, the University of Tennessee Space Institute and the University of Tennessee System’s longstanding leadership in nuclear science and engineering, Middle Tennessee State University’s leadership in aerospace, Tennessee Tech University’s technical excellence, and Vanderbilt University’s leadership in space and quantum research. Together, these institutions give Tennessee the talent, infrastructure, and technical expertise needed to educate and train the next generation of American space leaders.

Tennessee’s state and federal leaders are working together to secure this historic investment that would advance America’s leadership in space and create new opportunities for Tennesseans.

“The next generation of American innovation will be driven by states with the talent, infrastructure and vision to turn opportunity into reality, and Tennessee is ready to compete,” said Deputy Governor and TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “From aerospace and advanced manufacturing to nuclear energy and quantum technologies, Tennessee has built an ecosystem that uniquely positions our state to support this mission. Pursuing the U.S. Space Academy is about more than attracting a historic investment. It’s about strengthening our innovation economy, creating new opportunities for Tennesseans and helping shape the future of American space exploration for generations to come.”

“From Arnold Air Force Base to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee has powered our nation’s space and defense enterprise for generations, making us the natural home for the U.S. Space Academy,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn. “I am honored to stand with Governor Lee behind our state’s bid to educate and train the next generation of astronauts, engineers, scientists, and warfighters who will keep America dominant in space.”

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“Tennessee has the workforce, infrastructure, and determination needed to train the next generation of American space leaders and strengthen our nation’s future in space,” said Senator Bill Hagerty. “I am pleased to stand with Governor Lee as we pursue bringing the United States Space Academy to the Volunteer State.”

“Tennessee offers readily available land, world-class aerospace testing infrastructure, an established academic partner, and a strong network of space, defense, and research institutions,” said Congressman Matt Van Epps. “These assets uniquely position Tennessee to serve as the home of the United States Space Academy. As a West Point graduate, I understand the importance of world-class institutions to educate, train, and commission officers for our service branches. I’m confident Tennessee is the best place to equip our armed forces to conduct effective space operations and secure our national security interests in space.”

“I’m pleased to join with Governor Lee in letting folks know about the great potential for Tennessee to be the home of the United States Space Academy,” said Congressman Scott DesJarlais. “Tennessee has a great academic reputation in aerospace, science, and engineering, and the University of Tennessee Space Institute has been a national leader in developing these skills for years. With UTSI and Arnold Air Force Base, and a significant number of our citizens already commuting and working in the defense and aerospace sectors in Huntsville – the new home of the United States Space Force – there is a natural synergy, educational and technical experience, and geographical advantage to our state that would make it a natural fit for the academy.”