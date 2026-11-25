The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing tools on Old Tullahoma Road.

The department took a lighthearted approach to its appeal ahead of Thanksgiving, referring to the suspect as a “turkey” wanted in connection with some “fowl play.”

Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured is asked to contact Investigator Brian Malhoit at 931-962-0123, extension 214, or message the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office directly through Facebook Messenger.

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