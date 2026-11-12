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McMinnville to reopen city administrator search after Ridgley withdraws

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McMinnville is back to looking for a city administrator after Kelvin Ridgley withdrew from consideration, according to Lisa Hobbs of Warren County WayWarren County Way

Mayor Ryle Chastain told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday night that Ridgley had sent a letter over the weekend asking the city to withdraw his name. The board had been scheduled to consider a contract that would have paid Ridgley $165,000 a year. The item was pulled from the agenda. Warren County Way

Warren County Way reported that the withdrawal came days after the outlet asked Ridgley about discrepancies between his résumé and information provided by two former employers. Chastain gave no reason for Ridgley’s decision. Justin Scott continues to serve as interim city administrator. 

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