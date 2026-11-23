Eight schools served by Duck River Electric Membership Corporation and Tullahoma Utilities Authority will receive funding for hands-on science, technology, engineering and math projects through the Tennessee Valley Authority’s STEM Award Program.

Duck River Electric Membership Corporation

Cartwright Elementary School

Hickerson Elementary School

Huntland School

Liberty School

Robert E. Lee Elementary School

South Middle School

Tullahoma Utilities Authority

Tullahoma High School

West Middle School

TVA and Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a TVA retiree organization, are awarding $1.5 million to 334 schools across the Tennessee Valley. TVA expects the projects to benefit about 96,000 students. The program received more than 700 applications this round. tva.com

Schools served by local power companies that buy electricity from TVA were eligible to apply. The program gave preference to projects involving energy, the environment, economic development or solving problems in students’ communities. tva.com

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The full list of 2026–27 recipients is available at tva.com/stem.