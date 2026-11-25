As millions of Americans gather for Thanksgiving, AAA is bringing back its Tow to Go program to help keep impaired drivers off the road. Available from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, through 6 a.m. Monday, November 30, the free and confidential service provides a safe ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

A new AAA survey highlights the continued need for programs like Tow to Go. One in five Tennesseans (21%) admitted to driving after consuming alcohol, marijuana, or medications that could impair them. Among those drivers, 15% said they got behind the wheel because they didn’t want to leave their vehicle behind.

The consequences can be deadly. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), half of all Thanksgiving Day traffic fatalities in 2024 involved a driver at or above the legal alcohol limit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Every year, lives are changed because someone chose to drive impaired,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Tow to Go gives people another way home when their original plan falls through. No celebration or gathering is worth risking a life.”

For more than 25 years, Tow to Go has provided a last-resort option for impaired drivers. During that time, AAA has prevented nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

How Tow to Go Works

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

or AAA transports the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius

Service is free and confidential

AAA members and non-members can use the program

AAA urges drivers to make a safe transportation plan before celebrating. Choose a designated driver, arrange a rideshare, or coordinate a ride with family or friends. Save AAA’s Tow to Go number, (855) 2-TOW-2-GO, in case those plans fall through. The service should be treated as a last-resort option.

Where Tow to Go Is Available

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tow to Go is available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, as well as select locations in Colorado (Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs) and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend).