Thursday is Final Day to Early Vote in Tennessee; Governor, U.S. Senate Among Major Races

Tennessee voters have just one more day to cast their ballots early ahead of the November 3 general election.

Thursday, October 29, marks the final day of early voting across the state. Voters who do not participate by Thursday will have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.

Several major races are on the ballot this year, including the election of Tennessee’s next governor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is facing Democratic nominee Jerri Green, a Memphis City Council member, along with 13 independent candidates. The winner will replace Governor Bill Lee, who is unable to seek another term because of term limits.

Tennessee voters will also decide a U.S. Senate race, where incumbent Republican Bill Hagerty is seeking another six-year term against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw and several independent candidates.

In Southern Middle Tennessee, voters will also select representatives in the U.S. House and Tennessee General Assembly.

In Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Coffee, Franklin and Grundy counties, incumbent Republican Scott DesJarlais faces Democrat Victoria Broderick, along with independent candidates Jacob Anders and Clay Faircloth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In one of the area’s key state legislative races, Republican incumbent Rush Bricken of Tullahoma is seeking another term representing Tennessee’s 47th House District, which includes Coffee and Grundy counties. Bricken, who was first elected in 2018, faces Democratic challenger Mike Stein of Manchester, a longtime teacher at Coffee County Central High School.

Additionally, voters statewide will consider three proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution. The measures address expanding the types of serious crimes for which bail could be denied, prohibiting a state property tax and expanding constitutional rights for crime victims.

Voters participating in early voting must visit an approved early voting location in their county. Hours and locations vary by county.

Tennessee requires a government-issued photo ID to vote, such as a Tennessee driver’s license or U.S. passport. Certain exceptions apply.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Residents can check their registration, find voting locations and review ballot information by visiting GoVoteTN.gov.

Polls will reopen for Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, when voters must report to their assigned Election Day precincts.