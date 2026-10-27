Ticket Prices Announced for Shelbyville’s Walking in a Winter Wonderland; Sales Begin November 1

Tickets for Shelbyville’s new Walking in a Winter Wonderland holiday attraction will go on sale Sunday, November 1, and organizers have now released admission prices for the event – which is a short drive for anyone in Southern Middle Tennessee.

Presented by Bridge Bedford, Walking in a Winter Wonderland will run from November 21, 2026, through January 2, 2027, at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration Grounds in Shelbyville.

The holiday attraction will feature real ice skating (indoors), Christmas light displays, train rides, Christmas-themed miniature golf, live entertainment, holiday markets, opportunities for photos with Santa and more fun.

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Ticket prices will range from $10 to $30, depending on the experience selected.

Admission options include:

$15 – General admission for indoor holiday light shows.

– General admission for indoor holiday light shows. $25 – Indoor holiday light shows plus ice skating.

– Indoor holiday light shows plus ice skating. $10 – Outdoor Winter Wonderland Experience.

– Outdoor Winter Wonderland Experience. $20 – General admission for Walking in a Winter Wonderland at The Celebration.

– General admission for Walking in a Winter Wonderland at The Celebration. $30 – General admission at The Celebration plus ice skating.

Children under the age of 3 will be admitted free, and parking will also be free.

The event will transform Cooper Steel Arena, Champions Arena and surrounding areas of The Celebration into a Christmas-themed destination.

Local businesses and organizations will also have an opportunity to participate in a Celebration Barn Tour and Decorating Contest, adding festive displays throughout the grounds.

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Walking in a Winter Wonderland is part of Bridge Bedford’s broader effort to expand entertainment opportunities, improve quality of life and attract visitors to Shelbyville. The initiative grew out of the Shelbyville 2075: Legacy in Motion community development plan.

Organizers hope the event will become an annual holiday tradition for families across Middle Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale November 1. Dates and times for individual attractions will vary, and visitors are encouraged to review the event calendar when purchasing tickets.

For more information, visit bridgebedford.org.