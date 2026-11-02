Closures scheduled for I-24, McMinnville Highway Nov 6-9

As part of the SR 55 bridge (McMinnville Highway) replacements project over I‑24 at Exit 111 in Coffee County, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will perform significant construction activities requiring a full weekend closure of I‑24 and SR 55. This work is scheduled from 9:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2026, through 6:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2026.

During this period, crews will conduct the first of two planned weekend closures of I‑24 at Exit 111, with interstate traffic routed up and over the exit ramps to bypass the work zone. This closure is necessary to complete the demolition of the SR 55 South bridge. A second weekend closure, planned for a later date, will be required to demolish the SR 55 North bridge.

SR 55 over I‑24 will also be fully closed for the entire weekend, and a signed detour will be in place to guide drivers around the closure. This is necessary to safely perform bridge demolition and prepare the roadway for a new traffic configuration. A detailed detour map will be provided once available.

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While SR 55 is closed, crews will also complete a traffic shift to support ongoing construction. When SR 55 reopens at 6:00 a.m. Monday, traffic will resume in a new pattern: all SR 55 South traffic will be shifted onto the SR 55 North bridge, with one lane of travel in each direction maintained on that structure while the SR 55 South bridge is removed and replaced.

Drivers will access Manchester using Exit 110 or Exit 114. Message boards throughout the area will provide additional advance notice and direct drivers accordingly.

Ramp Impacts During and After the Closure

During the weekend closure, the Exit 110 entrance ramp to I‑24 East will be closed, reopening Monday morning. Exit 111A will remain open throughout the weekend, as it will be used to route I‑24 East traffic up and over SR 55 before re‑entering the interstate.

When I‑24 and SR 55 reopen Monday morning, crews will implement a new traffic pattern. At that time, Exit 111A will close, and all I‑24 East traffic will utilize what is currently Exit 111B as part of the traffic shift associated with moving both directions of SR 55 traffic onto the SR 55 North bridge.

Additional Rural Service Patrol units will be staged in the area to assist motorists, and permit restrictions for large loads will be in place throughout the closure.

TDOT urges drivers to plan ahead, expect delays, and use alternate routes when possible. All work is weather‑dependent and subject to change. TDOT urges drivers to remain alert in the work zone and to follow posted signage throughout construction.

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As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.