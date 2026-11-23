By Owen Whitsett
The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League has wrapped up its regular season, with Westwood finishing atop both the girls and boys standings following another round of games.
Westwood’s girls finished a perfect 6-0, while the boys completed an undefeated 7-0 campaign. Both teams will enter the upcoming Gold Bracket tournament as the No. 1 seeds.
College Street also swept its final regular-season matchups against Hickerson, while North Coffee and New Union split their two contests.
College Street Sweeps Hickerson
College Street’s girls earned a 14-0 shutout victory over Hickerson to finish their regular season at 3-3.
Arlie Clark and Sawyer Elam each scored four points to help lead College Street offensively.
The College Street boys followed with a 24-9 victory over Hickerson, improving to 4-3 on the season.
Jacob Addison led College Street with eight points, all coming during a strong third-quarter performance. Eli Cartwright added seven points, including six in the opening quarter.
Westwood Finishes Regular Season Undefeated
Westwood continued its dominant season with a sweep of Hillsboro, winning both matchups by double digits.
The Westwood girls defeated Hillsboro 18-6, completing their regular season with a perfect 6-0 record.
Quinn Gurule led Westwood with eight points, scoring two in each quarter. Kinsley Hillis contributed another six points in the victory.
The Westwood boys followed with a convincing 30-8 win over Hillsboro, finishing the regular season undefeated at 7-0.
Zaccheaus Locke led the way with 10 points, while Carter Elliott added eight.
Both Westwood teams will enter Gold Bracket play as the top seeds in their respective divisions.
North Coffee and New Union Split Matchups
New Union’s girls picked up a 23-19 victory over North Coffee in a competitive regular-season finale.
Hadley Jones led New Union with 13 points, while Brynlee Pope contributed eight.
North Coffee was led by Mahaley Matheny, who finished with 10 points. Kaydence Farrell added six in the loss.
The North Coffee boys responded with a 26-11 victory over New Union, improving to 6-1 and securing the No. 2 seed in the Gold Bracket.
Jaxton Hodges led North Coffee with 11 points, while Jax Martin contributed seven.
Zayden Stone scored nine of New Union’s 11 points in the loss.
The two boys teams will meet again in the Gold Bracket semifinals on December 5.
East Coffee Defeats Deerfield
East Coffee’s boys closed their regular season with a 20-8 victory over Deerfield.
Mason Gipson led East Coffee offensively with eight points.
The victory gave East Coffee a 1-6 regular-season record, while Deerfield finished 0-7.
Final Regular-Season Standings
Girls
- Westwood: 6-0
- Hillsboro: 5-1
- New Union: 4-2
- College Street: 3-3
- North Coffee: 2-4
- East Coffee: 1-5
- Hickerson: 0-6
Boys
- Westwood: 7-0
- North Coffee: 6-1
- New Union: 5-2
- College Street: 4-3
- Hickerson: 3-4
- Hillsboro: 2-5
- East Coffee: 1-6
- Deerfield: 0-7
December 5 Tournament Semifinals
The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League will begin semifinal bracket play on Saturday, December 5, at the CCRA, with games scheduled throughout the morning and afternoon.
Silver Bracket
- 8 a.m. Girls: No. 2 East Coffee vs. No. 3 Hickerson
- 9 a.m. Boys: No. 2 Hillsboro vs. No. 3 East Coffee
- 10 a.m. Boys: No. 1 Hickerson vs. No. 4 Deerfield
North Coffee’s girls will receive a bye and advance directly to the Silver Bracket Championship.
Gold Bracket
- 11 a.m. Girls: No. 2 Hillsboro vs. No. 3 New Union
- Noon Boys: No. 2 North Coffee vs. No. 3 New Union
- 1 p.m. Girls: No. 1 Westwood vs. No. 4 College Street
- 2 p.m. Boys: No. 1 Westwood vs. No. 4 College Street
The higher-seeded team will serve as the home team for each semifinal matchup.
Westwood will look to carry its undefeated regular-season success into tournament play, while the remaining teams compete for a chance to advance to their respective bracket championships.