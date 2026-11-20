By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School basketball picked up a pair of home victories Thursday night, with the Lady Rockets defeating West Tullahoma 41-21 before the Rockets completed the sweep with a 38-20 win.

In the girls matchup, Westwood jumped ahead early and never looked back, building a 16-6 halftime advantage.

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The Lady Rockets continued to pull away in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth. Westwood outscored West Tullahoma 25-15 after halftime to secure the 20-point victory.

Adley Selvog and Lyza Cashion led the Lady Rockets with 10 points apiece. Selvog scored all 10 of her points in the first half, while Cashion contributed eight in the second.

Mackenzie Meacham added nine points, followed by Paisley Prater with seven, Virginia Sandria with three and Ashlyn Allen with two.

In the boys matchup, Westwood battled through a tightly contested first half before taking control defensively after halftime.

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The Rockets and West Tullahoma were tied 6-6 after the opening quarter, with Westwood carrying a narrow 15-14 advantage into halftime.

Westwood began pulling away in the third quarter, outscoring West Tullahoma 12-4 to extend its lead to 27-18.

The Rockets then delivered a dominant defensive fourth quarter, holding West Tullahoma to just two points while scoring 11 of their own to secure the 38-20 victory.

Malachai Duke led Westwood with 12 points, including eight in the second half. Hunter Pierce followed with nine points, while Walker Loveless added eight.

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Caleb Johnson finished with six points, and Berott Clem contributed three.

Westwood outscored West Tullahoma 23-6 in the second half to complete the home sweep.