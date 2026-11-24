The Tullahoma Police Department recently presented a $4,026 donation to Area 13 Lower Cumberland Special Olympics following the department’s second annual golf tournament.

The check was presented on Nov. 10, continuing the department’s longstanding relationship with and support of local Special Olympics athletes.

Tullahoma Police Department School Resource Officer Tyler Walls organizes the annual golf tournament, which raises money to support Special Olympics and the department’s National Night Out program.

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The tournament is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to give back to the community and support local organizations.