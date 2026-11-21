Thomas Ellis Dillingham, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026 at Bailey Manor at the age of 75. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24th, 2026 at Highland Hills Church of Christ, 720 Kings Lane, Tullahoma, TN from 12:00pm-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Dan Dozier officiating. Per Tom’s wishes, following the services, he will be cremated and have his cremains buried at a later time at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Tom’s memory be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland, 21741.