The Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division set a new record in fiscal year 2026, returning 169,303 claims totaling $111.5 million to rightful owners and their heirs.

The milestone surpassed the Division’s previous record of 168,168 claims paid in FY2025 and reflects ongoing efforts to reconnect Tennesseans with missing money.

Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that are unable to locate the rightful owners. Examples include utility refunds, uncashed paychecks, credit balances from overpayments, rental deposit refunds, gift certificates, securities, and abandoned bank accounts.

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Authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly, the Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Department of Treasury that works to reunite missing money with its rightful owner.

“This fiscal year has been extraordinary for our Unclaimed Property Division, and it highlights the dedication and hard work of our team and the innovative methods developed to get more missing money back to Tennesseans,” State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. said. “Achieving this historic benchmark is truly rewarding and a testament to our unwavering commitment to reuniting the rightful owners with their lost funds.”

In addition to ClaimItTN.gov, the online database that allows people to search all unclaimed property held by the state, the Division uses several methods to locate owners of unclaimed property, including:

Mailing letters to the address provided when property was turned over by a business.

Sending letters to employers of potential claimants whose Social Security numbers have been matched with records from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Hosting outreach tents at events across the state where Tennesseans can search for missing money and file claims in person.

On average, the Unclaimed Property Division sends hundreds of thousands of letters each year to potential claimants. If you receive a letter, you can verify the information by searching the database at ClaimItTN.gov.