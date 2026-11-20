Tennessee will receive a funding increase totaling $210.34 million in the second year of the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), according to a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) award determination on Nov. 9, 2026.

Tennessee’s Year-2 RHTP award is $3.46 million more than Tennessee’s $206.89 million Year-1 award. Tennessee ranked ninth among all 50 states in dollar growth and 15th nationally in total award amount. Tennessee’s award is $10.34 million above the national average of $200 million.

“Tennessee continues to lead with practical, locally driven solutions that strengthen rural health care and improve access for families across our state,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “This increased investment reflects the progress of our rural communities and our commitment to ensuring Tennesseans can receive quality care closer to home.”

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Tennessee’s combined RHTP awards for the first two years total $417.23 million. The program supports efforts to expand access to health care, strengthen rural providers and improve health outcomes in rural communities across the state.

“Tennessee’s increase in RHTP Year 2 funding recognizes the thoughtful planning and progress already taking place with partners across our rural health system,”

Tennessee Department of Health Interim Commissioner and State Epidemiologist Dr. John Dunn said. “These resources will help our state sustain partnerships, expand access to coordinated care and deliver long-term results for rural Tennesseans.”

Click for Tennessee’s recent award announcement of the full list of RHTP project awards supporting myriad rural health projects through a $422 million investment over the next five years.

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Nationally, 25 states received increased awards in Year-2 RHTP funding. Among Tennessee’s eight neighboring states, five received increased funding.

“The Trump Administration’s $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program gives states the resources and flexibility to bring care closer to home and build stronger, more sustainable health care systems for their rural communities,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. “As the program enters its second year, this next round of funding will help Tennessee build on the progress made in year one and continue working toward lasting improvements in access, quality, and health outcomes for rural communities.”

The Rural Health Transformation Program is administered by CMS to support state-led efforts to support state-led efforts to transform rural health care and improve access, quality, and outcomes.

Click for more information about Tennessee’s RHTP priorities and projects, and sign up for email notifications about RHTP funding opportunity announcements.

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The CMS and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are providing support for this project as part of a financial assistance award totaling $206,888,882.11, with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS/HHS or the U.S. Government.