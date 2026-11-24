There’s still time to be part of one of Manchester’s annual holiday traditions.

The City of Manchester announced Tuesday that registration remains open for floats and other entries in the annual Manchester Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.

Businesses, churches, community organizations and others interested in participating can still sign up by completing the city’s Christmas Parade registration form.

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Those who don’t plan to participate are encouraged to bring their families downtown and enjoy the festivities along the parade route.

As previously reported, this year’s parade will feature a slight route adjustment, with floats turning onto North Irwin Street to enter the downtown Square. Participants are asked to turn off loud sounds and sirens while traveling through the downtown area.

Former Manchester Mayor and longtime local businessman Buster Bush will serve as this year’s grand marshal.