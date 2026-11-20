Shawn Christopher Gill of Estill Springs, Tennessee passed from this life on Friday, November 13, 2026, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 48 years.

Shawn was born on February 5, 1978, in Elkton, Maryland he is survived by his parents Donald Barrett and Judy Able Gill of N.E. Maryland, a sister Crystal (Brad) Jolley of Estill Springs, Tennessee, and three brothers Rex (Sheila) Gill of Elkton, Maryland, Billy (Stephanie) Gill of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and Chris (Jennifer) Able of Ardmore, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

Shawn was a member at The Way, The Truth, The Life of Jesus Christ in Estill Springs, Tennessee. HE was a kindhearted person would help everyone in need. The love for his family and the warmth of his smile would fill a room. He also enjoyed watching football games the Tennessee Vols and Baltimore Ravens were his favorite teams.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 2:00pm in Elkton Maryland, friends may come to reminisce with the family and share wonderful memories of Shawn Gill.

Online Condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.