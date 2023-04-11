Robertson tosses another gem, McKenzie knocks in 2 for Raider win over Rebels

Coffee County never trailed at Powers Field Monday night.

The Raiders got a leadoff home run from Caleb Moran in the bottom of the first and another solid outing from senior Aiden Robertson on the mound to beat Franklin County 8-1 in District 6-4A play.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Moran’s home run and a sacrifice fly in the first inning put the Raiders up 2-0 early and they never gave that up – but the Rebels made it interesting. Franklin County scored one in the fourth on an RBI single to cut the CHS lead to 2-1. And the Raiders squandered leadoff runners in the second, third and fourth innings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Coffee County finally busted things open in the fifth – scoring 4 runs, aided by a 2-run error and an RBI double by Carter McKenzie, who also knocked home a run in a 2-run sixth.

Holder also knocked in a pair of runs and Brendon Sheppard drove home one.

Meanwhile, Robertson was solid on the bump. The senior right-hander allowed run on just 2 hits over a 7 inning complete game effort. He struck out 11 and walked a pair and needed just 85 pitches to finish off the Rebels. He is now 5-0 on the season.

The win moves the Raiders to 6-1 in district play. The series with the Rebels moves to Winchester at 6 p.m. Tuesday as the Raiders go for the season sweep of Franklin County. They are 3-0 against the Rebels this season.