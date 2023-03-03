Connect with us

Robert Bryson Winton

Published

Robert Bryson Winton (Bo) passed this life on earth very peacefully at the age of 74 on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 3 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 -3 PM.

He was born in Coffee County to the late Yancey and Ada Winton. He grew up in the Flowertown Community with his 11 siblings and numerous buddies.

Bo was a man with many talents and held jobs such as a missile technician at AEDC and an aircraft machinist at various locations, but the ambition of owning his on business brought him back to what most people in Tullahoma and across several states knew him for his business, “Winton Plumbing Company.” He took pride in his jobs and taught several young men in Tullahoma the trade of plumbing which included his two sons, Robert Jr (Little Bo) and Joel , his nephews and several other young men that have now established their own companies.

Bo could always lift your spirits and enjoyed life to the fullest. He truly enjoyed a nice hamburger steak and a camel cigarette. Bo’s life will leave a lasting impact on his family and friends. He graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1965 and shortly after graduation he was drafted into the US Army. After his discharge he served with the Tennessee National Guards here in Tullahoma receiving several honorable medals on the way.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life Martha Cates Winton; son, Robert Bryson Jr. (Little Bo); parents, Yancey and Ada Winton; brothers, Yancey(Pap) Thomas, Fred, Ed, Mack, Jack, Lanny and sister, Nell Ruth Rozell. He is survived by his children, Joel Cates Winton and Sandra Leanne Winton, both of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Elizabeth Winton, Brittany Winton O’Neal, Cameron Robertson, Ally Robertson, Robert Bryson Winton III, Brianna Winton, Kailey Symanski, and Holly Winton; sisters, Shirley W. Clark, (Norman), Evelyn W. Fielder(Billy) and Judy Knight all of Tullahoma; sisters-in-law, Wendy Winton of Houston,Texas and Norma Stone of Lynchburg and several, several nieces and nephews. His body will be cremated and mixed with the ashes of his late wife Martha.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

