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Franklin County News

One dead, four injured after Franklin County fire

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One person has passed away and four were injured in a house fire in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 14. 

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Alto-Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Capitol Hill Volunteer Fire, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire, Decherd Fire Department, AEDC Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and TBI all responded to 3010 Gum Creek Rd in reference to a house fire at approximately 1:50 am Sept. 14. 

The department states that “sadly, Patricia Ann Perry, age 80, died as a result of the fire.” Four other individuals were injured and transported for medical treatment. 

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Cause and circumstances surrounding hte fire remain under investigation. Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and TBI are investigating .

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