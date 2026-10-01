TEC BRINGS FREE RECYCLING ROUNDUP TO WOODBURY OCT 3

WOODBURY, TENNESSEE – Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) is excited to host the first Recycling Roundup in Cannon County. Everyone is encouraged to bring their hard-to-recycle items to the Cannon County High School on October 3rd, from 9 am to 1 pm. Anyone willing to drive to the event is welcome to attend! People may bring electronics, tires, blocks of Styrofoam, mattresses, glass bottles, medical supplies, eyeglasses, and more. Secure paper shredding will also be on site. Visit tectn.org/get-involved/ recycling-roundups/woodbury- recycling-roundup/ for a detailed list of materials that will be accepted at the event.



This event is free and open to the public; suggested donations of $10-20. Community members are also invited to volunteer: Volunteers can help direct traffic, assist at collection stations, and support event operations while getting a behind-the-scenes look at how hard-to-recycle materials are collected and managed. Sign up here: volunteer.bloomerang.co/ volunteer/#/join-party?k= iyepmbk3itnn2u



This event is one of many organized by TEC, a statewide non-profit committed to reducing litter, preventing illegal dumping, and easing the burden on local landfills through responsible waste disposal.



Funding for this Recycling Roundup is made possible by a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TEC is also grateful for the support of the Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board and Recycle Right TN for their generous support in helping make this roundup possible. Their commitment to sustainability continues to make a lasting impact.



“Recycling is one of the simplest, most impactful ways we can improve our community, and events like the Recycling Roundup make it easier than ever. By collecting everyday materials like cardboard and ink jets, along with harder-to-recycle items such as tires, batteries, and even expired mattresses, we’re keeping valuable resources out of landfills and putting them back to good use. It’s a win for our community and our planet. – Donna Barrett, Chairman-Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Planning Board & Program Manager of Recycle Right TN