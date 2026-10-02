McMinnville Police Arrest Man After Foot Pursuit, K9 Track

MCMINNVILLE, TN — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly fleeing from a McMinnville Police Department detective and hiding at a residence in the area of Lonsvale Drive.

According to the McMinnville Police Department, a detective observed Christopher Stanton in the area of Lonsvale Drive on October 1 and was aware that Stanton had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

When the detective attempted to make contact with Stanton, police said he fled on foot. Responding officers established a perimeter in the area, and McMinnville Police Department K9 Kane was deployed to assist in tracking Stanton.

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During the search, officers located a stolen 9mm handgun behind a nearby residence. A short time later, Stanton was found hiding under a tarp at another residence in the area and was taken into custody.

Stanton was charged by the McMinnville Police Department with:

Evading Arrest

Theft

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Police said Stanton also had outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear and Violation of Probation at the time of his arrest.

Stanton is currently being held on a $95,000 bond.

The McMinnville Police Department also said Stanton was wanted for questioning by authorities in connection with a recent shooting in Grundy County. Police emphasized that the shooting investigation is separate from the charges filed by the McMinnville Police Department.

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The department credited the responding officers and K9 Kane for their coordinated efforts in locating and apprehending Stanton.

All charges are allegations, and Stanton is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.