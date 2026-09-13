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Franklin County News

Coffee County Fair Pageant Winners

Published

Fairest of the Fair: Olivia Danyel Hillis 1st Runner Up: Belle Sanders 2nd Runner Up: Allison Paige Russ 3rd Runner Up: Jonnalee Hillis 4th Runner Up: Anabelle Smith

Miss Teen Coffee County: Brinley Frederik


1st Runner Up: Kaidence Wood
2nd Runner Up: Kayda Ferrell
3rd Runner Up: Cambree Hammock
4th Runner Up: Gracelyn Bryan
Jr. Miss Coffee County (age 9-12): Anderson Essex Boze

1st Runner Up: Charley Elizabeth Robinson
2nd Runner Up: Jodi Rey Eads
3rd Runner Up: Brynlee Belle Pope
4th Runner Up: Kaydence Lilly Rogers
Jr. Miss Coffee County (ages 6-8): Lynden Elise Hill

1st Runner Up: Adeline Ann Bryan
2nd Runner Up: Zoey Dianne Mitchell
3rd Runner Up: Brynnley Ann Dewey
4th Runner Up: Annalise Phillips
Little Miss Coffee County: Raizal Patel

1st Runner Up: Lakelyn Shena Keener
2nd Runner Up: Nora Oakley
3rd Runner Up: Kaisley Matthews
4th Runner Up: Violet Nash Renee Fagan

Fairest of the Fair:  Olivia Danyel Hillis

1st Runner Up: Belle Sanders

2nd Runner Up: Allison Paige Russ

3rd Runner Up: Jonnalee Hillis

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4th Runner Up: Anabelle Smith

Miss Teen Coffee County:  Brinley Frederik

1st Runner Up:  Kaidence Wood

2nd Runner Up: Kayda Ferrell

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3rd Runner Up: Cambree Hammock

4th Runner Up: Gracelyn Bryan

Jr. Miss Coffee County (age 9-12): Anderson Essex Boze

1st Runner Up: Charley Elizabeth Robinson

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2nd Runner Up: Jodi Rey Eads

3rd Runner Up: Brynlee Belle Pope

4th Runner Up: Kaydence Lilly Rogers

Jr. Miss Coffee County (ages 6-8): Lynden Elise Hill

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1st Runner Up: Adeline Ann Bryan

2nd Runner Up: Zoey Dianne Mitchell

3rd Runner Up: Brynnley Ann Dewey

4th Runner Up:  Annalise Phillips

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Little Miss Coffee County:  Raizal Patel

1st Runner Up:  Lakelyn Shena Keener

2nd Runner Up:  Nora Oakley

3rd Runner Up: Kaisley Matthews

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4th Runner Up: Violet Nash Renee Fagan

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