Coffee County Fair Pageant Winners

Fairest of the Fair: Olivia Danyel Hillis
1st Runner Up: Belle Sanders
2nd Runner Up: Allison Paige Russ
3rd Runner Up: Jonnalee Hillis
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4th Runner Up: Anabelle Smith
Miss Teen Coffee County: Brinley Frederik
1st Runner Up: Kaidence Wood
2nd Runner Up: Kayda Ferrell
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3rd Runner Up: Cambree Hammock
4th Runner Up: Gracelyn Bryan
Jr. Miss Coffee County (age 9-12): Anderson Essex Boze
1st Runner Up: Charley Elizabeth Robinson
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2nd Runner Up: Jodi Rey Eads
3rd Runner Up: Brynlee Belle Pope
4th Runner Up: Kaydence Lilly Rogers
Jr. Miss Coffee County (ages 6-8): Lynden Elise Hill
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1st Runner Up: Adeline Ann Bryan
2nd Runner Up: Zoey Dianne Mitchell
3rd Runner Up: Brynnley Ann Dewey
4th Runner Up: Annalise Phillips
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Little Miss Coffee County: Raizal Patel
1st Runner Up: Lakelyn Shena Keener
2nd Runner Up: Nora Oakley
3rd Runner Up: Kaisley Matthews
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4th Runner Up: Violet Nash Renee Fagan