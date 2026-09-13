Coffee County Fair Pageant Winners

Miss Teen Coffee County: Brinley Frederik





1st Runner Up: Kaidence Wood

2nd Runner Up: Kayda Ferrell

3rd Runner Up: Cambree Hammock

4th Runner Up: Gracelyn Bryan

Jr. Miss Coffee County (age 9-12): Anderson Essex Boze



1st Runner Up: Charley Elizabeth Robinson

2nd Runner Up: Jodi Rey Eads

3rd Runner Up: Brynlee Belle Pope

4th Runner Up: Kaydence Lilly Rogers

Jr. Miss Coffee County (ages 6-8): Lynden Elise Hill



1st Runner Up: Adeline Ann Bryan

2nd Runner Up: Zoey Dianne Mitchell

3rd Runner Up: Brynnley Ann Dewey

4th Runner Up: Annalise Phillips

Little Miss Coffee County: Raizal Patel



1st Runner Up: Lakelyn Shena Keener

2nd Runner Up: Nora Oakley

3rd Runner Up: Kaisley Matthews

4th Runner Up: Violet Nash Renee Fagan



Fairest of the Fair: Olivia Danyel Hillis

1st Runner Up: Belle Sanders

2nd Runner Up: Allison Paige Russ

3rd Runner Up: Jonnalee Hillis

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4th Runner Up: Anabelle Smith

Miss Teen Coffee County: Brinley Frederik

1st Runner Up: Kaidence Wood

2nd Runner Up: Kayda Ferrell

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3rd Runner Up: Cambree Hammock

4th Runner Up: Gracelyn Bryan

Jr. Miss Coffee County (age 9-12): Anderson Essex Boze

1st Runner Up: Charley Elizabeth Robinson

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2nd Runner Up: Jodi Rey Eads

3rd Runner Up: Brynlee Belle Pope

4th Runner Up: Kaydence Lilly Rogers

Jr. Miss Coffee County (ages 6-8): Lynden Elise Hill

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1st Runner Up: Adeline Ann Bryan

2nd Runner Up: Zoey Dianne Mitchell

3rd Runner Up: Brynnley Ann Dewey

4th Runner Up: Annalise Phillips

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Little Miss Coffee County: Raizal Patel

1st Runner Up: Lakelyn Shena Keener

2nd Runner Up: Nora Oakley

3rd Runner Up: Kaisley Matthews

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4th Runner Up: Violet Nash Renee Fagan