Lady Raiders Cruise Past Grundy County in Straight Sets

Coffee County Central volleyball made quick work of Grundy County Wednesday night, sweeping the Lady Yellow Jackets in three sets at home.

The Lady Raiders controlled the match from start to finish, rolling to a 25-7 win in the opening set before taking set two 25-11. Coffee County completed the sweep with a 25-13 victory in the third.

Danni Hillis led the Lady Raider attack with 10 kills while adding four digs.

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Isabelle Saner put together a strong all-around performance with four aces, three kills, four digs and 12 assists.

Andon Selvog continued to create opportunities for the Coffee County offense, finishing with 13 assists to go along with an ace and six digs.

Hayleigh Harris contributed across the board with three aces, five kills and 11 digs. Addy Wild had a strong night at the net with five kills and a block, while Cailey Sturgill added five kills and a block.

Jenslee Nogodula finished with three aces, 12 digs and three assists. Blaine Weaver added an ace, four digs and a kill, while Paisley Dyer recorded an ace, a kill and a block.

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Coffee County won all three sets by double digits, outscoring Grundy County 75-31 across the match.