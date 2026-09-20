10 Arrested in Statewide Prostitution and Human Trafficking Investigation

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), authorities identified seven locations – – six spas and one residence – during investigative work conducted months before the enforcement action. The locations were suspected of being involved in illegal activities that included prostitution, promoting prostitution and impersonating licensed professionals. The investigation targeted locations in the Murfreesboro, Columbia, Chattanooga, Kingsport and Cookeville areas.



Murfreesboro was directly involved in the multi-agency investigation, with the Murfreesboro Police Department listed among the participating law enforcement agencies. Other agencies included the TBI, Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, FBI’s Crimes Against Children Human Trafficking Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and numerous police and sheriff’s departments. The Tennessee Department of Health also participated. Authorities said every individual encountered during the operation was vetted, with services offered when appropriate through nonprofit organizations specializing in human trafficking.



The operation resulted in the arrests of 10 women on a variety of allegations. Charges included prostitution, promoting prostitution, impersonating a licensed professional and failure to maintain a massage parlor license. Several individuals were also listed as being held on immigration matters. The TBI emphasized that the charges and allegations are accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.



The statewide nature of the investigation became even clearer in Columbia, about 48 miles southwest of Murfreesboro. According to a September 9 release from the Columbia Police Department, officers and investigators executed two search warrants following a months-long investigation into suspected prostitution and human trafficking associated with massage parlors. Investigators reported finding evidence of illegal sexual activity at both locations and seized $104,279 in cash. Two people were arrested, one on a promoting prostitution charge and another on a prostitution charge. Investigators also reported that the activity under investigation was connected to similar operations in other states and countries.



The Columbia investigation was part of a much broader enforcement effort. Search warrants were reported in Cookeville, Hamilton County, Chattanooga, Kingsport, Nashville, Goodlettsville, Clarksville and Murfreesboro. Columbia Police Chief Jeremy Haywood credited cooperation between participating agencies and said investigators remain committed to addressing human trafficking and protecting people who may be victims of exploitation.



In Nashville, Metro Police reported another investigation involving two massage businesses. Specialized Investigations Division detectives charged 39-year-old Anna Liu with two felony counts of promoting prostitution after investigators alleged employees at massage businesses on Eugenia Avenue and Nolensville Pike agreed to sex acts for money. Two other women received misdemeanor prostitution citations. According to Metro Police, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed both massage locations were unlicensed.



Massage therapy is a regulated profession in Tennessee. The state’s Massage Licensure Board is responsible for licensing qualified massage therapists and investigating alleged violations of state laws and regulations. Tennessee requires applicants to meet education and examination requirements, including completing at least 650 hours of study at an approved massage school. Practicing massage therapy with an expired license is also a violation of state law and board rules.



Beyond making arrests, authorities said one of the primary objectives of the statewide operation was identifying people who could be victims of sex or labor trafficking. Multiple nonprofit organizations assisted during the enforcement action, including Willowbend Farms, StreetGrace, AncoraTN, CCAHT/GrowFree, NAHT, Hope for Justice, Rescue 1 Global and Thistle Farms.



As a result of the operation, authorities arrested the following women:



• Lifang Zeng, 42 (DOB 11/19/83): Prostitution, Promoting Prostitution, Impersonating a Licensed Professional



• Yajing Yang, 42 (DOB 12/8/83): Impersonating a Licensed Professional

• Jin He, 44 (DOB 6/5/82): Prostitution, Failure to Maintain Massage Parlor License, Impersonating a Licensed Professional

• Xiaomei Zhao, 53 (DOB 10/19/75): Prostitution, Failure to Maintain Massage Parlor License, Impersonating a Licensed Professional



Can Yan,37 (DOB 10/6/88): Immigration Hold

• Ronghua Zhang, 52 (DOB 3/7/74): Immigration Hold

• Zenga Xie, 58 (DOB 1/14/68): Promoting Prostitution

• Zengxiu Xie, 62 (DOB 10/15/63): Immigration Hold

• Xilian Xie, 1970, 56 (DOB 2/13/70): Immigration Hold

• Yan Fu, 46 (DOB 2/28/80): Immigration Hold

