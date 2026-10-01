Red Raiders Shoot 306 at Region 5-AA Tournament

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County golf competed in the Region 5-AA Tournament Tuesday at Franklin Bridge Golf Club, with the Red Raider boys turning in a team score of 306.

Carter Bell led Coffee County with a round of 72, while Levi Rossman finished just one stroke behind with a 73. Jaxon Phillips added a 79 and Rylan Melson shot an 82 to round out Coffee County’s four counting scores. Blaine Bonner also competed and finished with an 87.

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The tournament featured some exceptionally low scores at the top of the field.

Page put together a remarkable team round of 261, finishing 23-under par across its four counting scores. Brayden Bennett and Reid Bostelman each fired rounds of 64, Jake Eickhoff shot 65 and Carson Jenkins added a 68. Even Page’s fifth score, a 73 from Hudson McDowell, was just two over par.

Centennial also broke 290 with a team score of 285, led by Henry Rackley’s 67 and Alex Schindley’s 70. Brentwood was close behind at 287, with George Laskaris shooting 66 and Tripp Goodrich adding a 71.

Coffee County finished at 306 behind those three teams, while Lawrence County shot 308 and Tullahoma finished at 326.

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On the girls side, Karaline Matthews led Coffee County with an 81 at Franklin Bridge. Mackenzie Ragland finished with a 113, while Karsyn Riddle shot a 130 for the Lady Raiders.

Coffee County reached the Region 5-AA Tournament after both teams advanced through the District 9 Championship, where the Lady Raiders captured the district title and the Red Raiders finished runner-up.