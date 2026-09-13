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Franklin County News

Three arrested in Tullahoma dog-mauling case

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Photo: Tullahoma Police Department Facebook

The Tullahoma Police department has arrested three individuals on charges from a December 3rd, 2025 dog mauling case that happened at 905 E. Warren Street in Tullahoma.

The following individuals have been taken into custody:

• Zaccahae Smith, charged with 2nd degree murder

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• Sylvia Smith, charged with three counts of child abuse and neglect

• Tilesia Baugh, charged with two counts of child abuse and neglect, and one count of aggravated child abuse and neglect

The arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation by the Tullahoma Police Department in cooperation with the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office.

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