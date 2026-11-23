Manchester’s annual Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, November 28, and spectators are reminded that the parade will follow a slightly different route this year.

The parade will begin at its usual location, with floats lining up along Highway 55 from the intersection with Highway 41 to Raider Academy.

From there, the parade will travel north on Highway 41 before turning onto North Irwin Street to enter the downtown Square. The city’s published route map indicates the parade will continue along North Irwin Street before returning to Highway 41.

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City officials are asking parade participants to turn off loud sounds and sirens as they enter the downtown area.

Former Manchester Mayor and longtime local businessman Buster Bush will serve as this year’s grand marshal.

Residents planning to attend are encouraged to take note of the route adjustment when choosing where to watch the parade.