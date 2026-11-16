Paul Eugene Scott passed this life at the age of 92, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Life Care Center Tullahoma. Mr. Scott was born in Nashville on April 16, 1934, to the late James W. and Lucy L. Scott. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon for over 30 years, and worked with the youth and in the kitchen. Mr. Scott worked for MetLife for over 35 years. He taught Dale Carnegie class at Motlow State for three years and was a member of Rotary International. He was an avid fisherman, fishing the lakes around Tullahoma, the Gulf of America, and the White River Refuge in Arkansas. Most notably, Paul and the love of his life, Patty, were married for 72 years, and together loved and cared for their family really well. They rarely, if ever, missed an event for their children. They spent years both hosting and traveling to see children and grandchildren and enjoyed their travels and time with family immensely. In addition to his parents, Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Larue Scott; son-in-law Tom Hamilton; sisters Shirley Scott and Evelynn S. Boyd; and brothers James and William Scott. He is survived by his four children, Janice Hamilton of Spring Hill, TN; Sheila (Terry) Finney of Jonesboro, AR; Mark (Lori) Scott of Mt. Juliet, TN; and Sandi (Wade) Bigham of Martin, TN; grandchildren Ashley (Brandon) Kimbrough, Brooke (Derick) Thompson, Julie Finney, Brittany (Tanner) Webb, Katie (Michael) Stocks, Tucker (Jourdin) Bigham, and Nolan Bigham; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Bros. Andy Stallings and Ed Dorman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.