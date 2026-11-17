Partners for Healing is excited to share with the community that they have moved. The clinic is now located at 106 W. Blackwell St. in Tullahoma. “Conveniently, our new office is directly across the street from our old location,” stated Executive Director, Tori Murphree.

While it was only a short move in terms of distance, the new space goes a long way in providing a better workflow for the entire staff. This includes a dedicated area for the Community Health Worker (CHW), Teresa Abdellatif, who is also one of the clinic’s nurses. As the CHW, she provides care navigation, helping patients schedule and prepare for medical appointments, arrange transportation, and connect local helping agencies. One of her goals is to set up a much-needed computer station for patient use.

“The new location provides us with multiple opportunities to grow our services as well as connect with other agencies,” said Faith LeGrone, the clinic’s nurse practitioner. As an example, discussions are underway to have the Tennessee Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program in the building once a week. The clinic is also exploring opportunities to provide additional dental care.

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November marks both Partners for Healing’s move and its 25th anniversary of serving Tullahoma and surrounding communities. “We are deeply grateful for the community’s support, which has helped us thrive,” said longtime board member Jim Henry. “We know there is an ongoing need for our clinic as patient numbers continue to grow. We hope to be able to serve those in need for another 25 years.”

Partners for Healing is a free primary care clinic that offers both medical and mental health services for the working uninsured– including those who are self-employed, in transition between jobs, waiting for disability or are full-time college students. Partners has clinics located at 109 W. Blackwell Street in Tullahoma and 1914 McArthur St. in Manchester. Services are available to those who live and/or work in Coffee, Franklin and Moore Counties. For more information, visit partnersforhealing.org.