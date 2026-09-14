Melba Smithey

Melba Lee (Sartain) Smithey, age 79, entered into glory on September 8, 2026. She was born on October 28, 1946, in Pelham, Tennessee, to the late Lida Mae Fults Sartain and Edison Sartain.

Melba was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Melvin “Buddy” Smithey; her children, Reffer, Brenda Kay, and Ricky Meadows; and her siblings, Pearly, Mary, Martin, Thomas, Marlee, Dewey, Willard, Annie, and William. Melba was the last surviving sibling of her family, and her passing marks the end of a generation with deep roots in Pelham, Tennessee.

She is survived by her grandson, Brad, and his wife, Brittany; her beloved great-granddaughter, Shaylee, of whom she was incredibly proud; her bonus great-granddaughter, Teegan; Shaylee and Teegan’s mother, Shaina Steere, and her husband, Court; her bonus son, Jeff Brown; and her bonus grandson, Caleb Gregory; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews, extended family members, and friends.

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Family held a special place in Melba’s heart. Throughout her 79 years, she experienced both great love and tremendous loss, yet the love she had for her family remained an important part of her life.

In her earlier years, Melba was an entrepreneur alongside her beloved husband, Buddy. Together, they owned and operated several businesses throughout Coffee County, including a junkyard, radio station, vending company, gas station and convenience store, as well as several rental properties. Their years in business reflected Melba’s hardworking and independent spirit.

Melba also had a love for gardening of all kinds and especially enjoyed cooking for her family. Few things brought her more happiness than preparing a meal and seeing her family gathered together enjoying the food she had made.

For nearly 30 years, Melba was a faithful member of the Forest Mill Church of Christ, where she dearly loved her church family. Her faith and the relationships she formed within the church were an important part of her life.

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After saying goodbye to so many she loved throughout her lifetime, Melba is now reunited with her beloved husband, Buddy, her children, her siblings, and the family members who went before her. Those she leaves behind will carry her memory, her stories, and the love she gave them for generations to come.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at 1:00 p.m., with Brother Dustin Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smithey family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com