Buc-ee’s Sets November 16th Opening Date for Long-Awaited Murfreesboro Location

(WGNS)- The countdown is on for Middle Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s, as the popular Texas-based travel center chain prepares to open its massive new Murfreesboro location on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

The long-awaited development, located at the Interstate 24 and Joe B. Jackson Parkway interchange, has been under construction for several years. The November opening date, previously reported as a tentative target, represents a major step toward completion of one of Rutherford County’s most anticipated commercial projects.

A Massive New Travel Center

The Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s will sit on approximately 47 acres and feature a roughly 74,000-square-foot store, along with 120 fueling positions and nearly 490 parking spaces for passenger vehicles.

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Plans also include electric vehicle charging stations and 15 additional parking spaces designed to accommodate recreational vehicles and buses.

Inside, customers can expect the familiar attractions that have made Buc-ee’s a popular destination across the Southeast, including fresh brisket sandwiches, Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky, fudge and an extensive selection of snacks and merchandise.

Unlike some other Buc-ee’s locations, the Murfreesboro store will not include a car wash.

Years of Planning and Construction

The Murfreesboro development was originally expected to open in 2024, but extensive infrastructure improvements around the Joe B. Jackson Parkway interchange contributed to delays.

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Those improvements include roadway modifications intended to accommodate increased traffic around the new travel center.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland previously indicated that Buc-ee’s funded the necessary roadway and interchange improvements associated with the development.

The project is also expected to create approximately 200 jobs, with recruitment and hiring efforts taking place ahead of the opening.

First Buc-ee’s in Middle Tennessee

The Murfreesboro location will mark another expansion for Buc-ee’s in Tennessee, following the company’s arrival in Crossville in 2022 and Sevierville in 2023.

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Positioned along the Interstate 24 corridor between Nashville and Chattanooga, the new travel center is expected to serve Rutherford County residents and travelers passing through Middle Tennessee.

The planned Nov. 16 opening comes just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, potentially bringing significant interest from customers eager to visit the new location.

Although Nov. 16 has emerged as the announced opening date, final construction and operational preparations could still affect the schedule.

For drivers who have watched the enormous development rise alongside Interstate 24, the wait for Buc-ee’s famous brisket, Beaver Nuggets and smiling beaver mascot appears to be nearing an end.

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STORY FROM NEWS PARTNER WGNS MURFREESBORO