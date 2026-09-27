TVA Sets Multiple All‑Time Power Demand Records During Historic September Heat Dome

Unseasonably high temperatures across the Tennessee Valley drove demand for electricity to unprecedented levels in September 2026, leading the Tennessee Valley Authority to set multiple records for high power demand and system reliability.

As a powerful heat dome sent temperatures above 100 degrees across the region, homes, businesses and industries consumed significantly more energy to stay cool and operate. TVA reliably delivered more than 30,000 megawatts of electricity on 17 separate days in September. Prior to this, TVA experienced only one day in September above 30,000 megawatts – September 24, 2007. In addition, TVA set 12 all-time power demand peaks for any fall or spring month in September, including a record 33,270 megawatts delivered on September 3 – enough energy to power over 19.2 million homes.

“I’m proud of the work of TVA and local power provider employees to successfully meet demand through the summer and September’s historic heatwave, once again demonstrating their commitment to serving the Valley region,” said TVA interim president and CEO Mike Skaggs.



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A diverse generation portfolio – nuclear, natural gas, hydro, coal and solar – enabled TVA to meet sustained high customer electricity demand throughout June, July and September, each of which set new monthly peak records:

June 30: 31,875 MW (all‑time June peak)

July 28: 32,732 MW (all‑time July peak)

September 3: 33,270 MW (highest demand day of 2026)

Other notable numbers:

August 17: 32,934 MW (summer Jun-Aug 2026 peak)

Labor Day: 28,431 MW (new Labor Day peak)

TVA reports that the region may need between 11 to 32 gigawatts of additional generation capacity through 2040. TVA is preparing for future demand with 4,120 megawatts of new generation now under construction and evaluating an additional 3,000 megawatts to strengthen long‑term reliability.

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation’s largest public power supplier, delivering energy to more than 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA has one of the most diverse energy systems – including nuclear, hydro, solar, coal, gas, and advanced technologies. To prepare for the future, TVA is making significant investments in its power system toward new generation and transmission.



TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. TVA maintains some of the lowest energy costs and highest reliability in the nation. TVA’s residential rates are lower than those paid by over 80 percent of customers of the top 100 utilities. Industrial rates are lower than those paid by over 90 percent of customers of the top 100 utilities. In addition, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation. Learn more at TVA.com ., and the community.