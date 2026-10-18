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Coffee Veterinary Hospital Announces Nov. 1 Closure

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Coffee Veterinary Hospital will close Nov. 1, ending more than three decades of caring for local pets.

In a Facebook announcement Sunday, the business cited unexpected circumstances and opportunities as the reasons for the decision. The practice has served clients and their pets since 1989. It is located at 184 Interstate Drive in Manchester.

Staff will work with clients whose pets have prescriptions or treatments due and help arrange pharmacy access for future prescriptions. Pet medical records are available at the office or can be emailed.

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Dr. Hoover and Dr. Bruner will continue seeing patients at their Woodbury clinic, according to the announcement. Clients can also contact Coffee Veterinary Hospital for assistance finding alternate veterinary care.

“We have been privileged to care for your pets since 1989,” the announcement stated, thanking families for trusting the practice with their animals.

Clients with questions about the closure, records or ongoing treatment are encouraged to contact the clinic at 931-728-1430.

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