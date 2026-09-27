Warren County Sheriff’s Department confiscates 99 pounds of meth

Warren County Sheriff’s Department announced it confiscated 99 pounds of methamphetamine and made an arrest in an investigation that involved multiple agencies.

Arrested is Arnaldo Davila Cabrera. He has been charged for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

The department said the investigation was conducted by Warren County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division and other assisting agencies. Cabrera is being held in the Warren County Jail.

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Below is a statement from sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr.

““I could not be prouder of my Narcotics Division. I also want to recognize and sincerely thank every assisting agency and every officer who contributed to this investigation. These investigators work long hours, conduct difficult investigations, follow leads, develop information, and put themselves in dangerous situations because they understand what is at stake. Their dedication is making a difference in Warren County.

“We will continue to investigate those who bring dangerous drugs into our community, and we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to disrupt the supply of illegal narcotics wherever it leads us.”