Manchester Police responded to Burger King before noon on Monday to reports of shots fired. 

Manchester Police reported on Facebook just after noon that a victim was reansporte dto the hospital and suspects were in custody.

Burger King is located on Expressway Drive in Manchester, near Interstate exit 114.

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin confirmed to Peterson Media Group that it was a male employee at the restaurant who was shot. Two suspects ran from the store and were quickly apprehended. The victim is allegedly being flown by medical helicopter to another location for treatment.

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Partin said it does not appear to have been a robbery, but some type of argument that turned violent.

Authorities continue to investigate. More information will be provided when it is available. —