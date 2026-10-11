Tullahoma fires senior planner following review

The city of Tullahoma terminated Senior City Planner Samuel Luthi following a disciplinary review involving allegations of sleeping on duty and failing to follow supervisory instructions, according to reporting by Tullahoma News.

The newspaper reported that city records documented sleeping incidents on June 3 and June 16. Officials also alleged Luthi remained at work after being instructed to go home on June 16. He was placed on paid leave the following day, and a hearing was held June 25.

Luthi, hired in January 2025, previously served as planning director. He was demoted to senior planner in March 2026 after officials determined he had provided inaccurate information about his participation in discussions concerning the city’s 2045 Plan.

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Planning, Codes and Life Safety Director Nick Kimbro cited multiple violations in the termination notice. One stated reason was redacted from the records reviewed by the newspaper..