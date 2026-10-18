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Juvenile, 17, Charged in Grundy County Homicide Investigation

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An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile in connection to a homicide that occurred early Friday morning.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents joined the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Debra Gayle Green (DOB: 12/06/66) after she was found deceased from a gunshot wound inside her residence in the 3300 block of State Route 56 in Tracy City. During the course of the investigation, agents gathered evidence indicating a 17-year-old female was responsible for Green’s death.

On Friday afternoon, the 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Homicide via a juvenile petition.

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