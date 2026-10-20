19-Year-Old Killed in Warren County Crash

A 19-year-old passenger died in a crash early Monday on West Green Hill Road, according to The Warren County Way.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report identified the passenger as Christopher Cartwright. He was riding in a 2015 Infiniti Q50 driven by an unidentified 17-year-old.

The vehicle was traveling west when it left the right shoulder and struck a tree around 12:12 a.m. Oct. 19.

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THP reported that the driver was wearing a seat belt, while Cartwright was not. Charges are pending, according to the report.