Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

19-Year-Old Killed in Warren County Crash

Published

A 19-year-old passenger died in a crash early Monday on West Green Hill Road, according to The Warren County Way.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report identified the passenger as Christopher Cartwright. He was riding in a 2015 Infiniti Q50 driven by an unidentified 17-year-old.

The vehicle was traveling west when it left the right shoulder and struck a tree around 12:12 a.m. Oct. 19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

THP reported that the driver was wearing a seat belt, while Cartwright was not. Charges are pending, according to the report.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Juvenile, 17, Charged in Grundy County Homicide Investigation

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile in connection to a homicide...

2 days ago

News

Coffee Veterinary Hospital Announces Nov. 1 Closure

Coffee Veterinary Hospital will close Nov. 1, ending more than three decades of caring for local pets. In a Facebook announcement Sunday, the business...

2 days ago

News

Manchester Water and Sewer Commission to Consider Emergency Projects, Sewer Rehabilitation at Special Meeting

The Manchester Water and Sewer Commission has scheduled a special called meeting for Thursday, October 22, at 6 p.m., with several infrastructure projects and...

4 days ago

Sports

Red Raider MJ Rollman to Join Inside the Program Series

By Owen Whitsett Thunder Radio’s Inside the Program series is returning with a new perspective, as Coffee County Central High School senior basketball guard...

5 days ago