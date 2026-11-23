The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved the sale of the former City Schools Central Office Building at 215 East Fort Street to Brett and Martha Henley for $400,000.
According to reporting by the Manchester Times, the sale was approved during a special-called meeting November 16.
The building was declared surplus property in October. City officials obtained three appraisals, which averaged $400,000. The property will be sold as-is, with no contingencies.
Some aldermen raised concerns about the sale process and whether the property had been adequately advertised to potential buyers. However, the resolution ultimately passed by a 4-0 vote.
The building dates back to the 1940s, and city officials cited accessibility issues and potentially costly renovations as reasons for selling the property.