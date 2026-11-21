Jewel Dean St. John, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Thursday, November 19, 2026, at her residence.

Mrs. St. John was born in Manchester, TN to her late parents Andrew Jackson Smithson and Edna Clarine Tippett Smithson. Her and her husband, Willie Howard St. John, are of the church of Christ faith. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and loved cooking for her family.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. St. John was preceded in death by siblings, Elizabeth Jordan, Juanita Mayton, JoAnn Reed, Marie Alford, Joyce Alford, Ione Whiteaker, Virginia White, Kenneth Smithson, A.J. Smithson Jr.; son, Randy Carter; granddaughter, Miranda Pinegar.

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Mrs. St. John is survived by her husband, Willie Howard St. John; children, Ricky Carter (Connie), Connie Cargile (Jerry), Regina Rawalt, Mike St. John (Debbie), and Jenene Baker; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 11:00am until 2:00pm with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery in Coffee Co.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the St. John family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com