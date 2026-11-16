Frances Martha Dean O’Kelley, age 90, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 30, 1936, in Manchester, Tennessee, to the late John and Lottie Jones, Frances lived a beautiful life filled with love, devotion to her family, and an appreciation for life’s simple joys.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by four of her siblings.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Henry O’Kelley; her loving children, Eugene O’Kelley (Cindy), Teresa Cox (Jim), and Lisa O’Kelley; her cherished grandchildren, Travis O’Kelley (Carly), Brandy Bagley (Rick), Meaghan Craft (Lee), Sean Cox (Kristen), Kristin Wochaski (Adam), Chantel Murphy (Brandon), and Samantha Kaylor (Chris); 11 beloved great-grandchildren; her sister, Peggy Brandon (Truman); and a host of extended family members and dear friends who will forever treasure her memory.

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Frances was a talented seamstress whose love and creativity could be seen in the many beautiful things she made with her own hands. Over the years, she lovingly sewed countless articles of clothing for her children and grandchildren, even making maternity clothes for her daughters. Each stitch was a reflection of the care and devotion she poured into her family, creating not only clothing but treasured memories that will live on for generations.

She also had a special love for gardening and found great joy in the beauty of flowers. Yellow was her favorite color, and she especially adored the cheerful beauty of sunflowers and daffodils. Much like the flowers she loved, Frances brought warmth and brightness into the lives of those around her.

Above all else, Frances’s greatest joy was her family. She treasured every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but perhaps the most beautiful testament to her life was the enduring love she shared with her husband, Henry. Their remarkable 70 years of marriage were a reflection of a lifetime of love, commitment, and companionship. Together, they built a family and a legacy of love that will continue for generations to come.

Frances will be remembered for her loving heart, her talented hands, and the countless ways she showed her family just how much they meant to her. Though she will be deeply missed, her memory will continue to bloom in the hearts of those who loved her.

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Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place following the service at Manchester City Cemetery.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the O’Kelley family.