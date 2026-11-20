By Owen Whitsett

Former Coffee County Central High School volleyball standout Zowee Dillard has earned First Team All-Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) honors following an impressive junior season at Johnson University in Tennessee.

Dillard appeared in all 33 matches for Johnson University this season, recording 399 kills and 326 digs. She also led the team in sets played with 122.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former Lady Raider transferred to Johnson University from Cleveland State Community College and has continued to build an impressive collegiate career.

Through her first three college seasons, Dillard has accumulated 925 career kills, putting her just 75 away from reaching the 1,000-kill milestone.

She has also recorded 753 career digs heading into her senior season.

Dillard will look to build on her All-Conference performance when she returns to the court for her final collegiate season next year.