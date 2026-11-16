Roberta Diane Patterson, of Lynchburg, passed this life on Sunday, November 15th, 2026 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 83. She was born on May 20th, 1943 in Moore County and was proud to have been raised in Awalt, TN. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Litchford and Johnnie Litchford Cates. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Harlan Patterson; her brothers, Bobby and Norman Litchford; and her sister, Joyce Smith. During her life she sewed balls for Lannom Manufacturing and had most recently worked as a hostess at Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant in Lynchburg, which she loved doing up until her illness. Diane is survived by her son, Terry (Judy) Patterson; numerous nieces and nephews; and several special friends. Per her request, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Moore County with Bro. Jim Gray officiating.