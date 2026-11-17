Community High School’s agriculture program has received a $1,300 Bridge Bedford teacher grant to turn cafeteria scraps and agricultural waste into organic fertilizer.

Agricultural Science teacher Brigette McCarty will lead the project, giving approximately 70 to 80 students hands-on experience in composting, sustainability and agricultural business.

The finished compost could be used on campus or sold to help fund future agriculture projects.

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The grant is part of more than $25,000 awarded to Bedford County educators through Bridge Bedford, supporting 20 projects across 10 schools.