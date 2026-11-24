By Owen Whitsett

Facing five-point halftime deficits in both contests Monday night, the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders and Red Raiders delivered a pair of second-half comebacks in front of a packed gym in Manchester, defeating rival Tullahoma 53-49 in the girls contest and 62-48 in the boys contest, live on Thunder Radio.

It marked Coffee County’s first sweep of Tullahoma since December 15, 2023.

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Lady Raiders Remain Unbeaten Behind Ferrell’s 30-Point Performance

The Lady Raiders struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the opening half. After trailing 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, Coffee County managed just six points in the second quarter, allowing Tullahoma to take a 26-21 advantage into halftime.

Coffee County responded with its most productive quarter of the night, scoring 23 points in the third quarter alone, surpassing its entire first-half offensive production.

Senior Jules Ferrell and junior Hayleigh Harris carried much of the scoring effort, while sophomore Jenslee Nogodula helped facilitate the offense and contributed several timely baskets as Coffee County took a 44-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tullahoma refused to go away, with Audrey Bunn and Adilynn Tuten leading the offensive effort for the Lady Wildcats. Tullahoma’s success from beyond the arc and advantage on the offensive glass kept the contest within reach down the stretch.

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With Coffee County holding a narrow 50-49 advantage late in the fourth quarter, a basket underneath the rim and an ensuing foul call resulted in an unusual sequence at the free-throw line. Ferrell connected on three attempts following multiple stoppages, with only the final attempt counting to extend Coffee County’s lead to four.

Tullahoma was unable to convert a layup on its final possession, securing the Lady Raiders’ 53-49 victory and improving Coffee County to 4-0 on the season.

Despite being outrebounded 39-28 and shooting just 35 percent from the field, Coffee County protected the basketball exceptionally well, committing only four turnovers compared to Tullahoma’s 14. The Lady Raiders also finished a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, proving crucial in the four-point victory.

Ferrell continued her impressive start to the season, reaching exactly 120 points through four games for an average of 30 points per contest. Nogodula also delivered an impressive all-around performance, recording eight assists and four steals without committing a single turnover.

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Coffee County Statistical Leaders

Jules Ferrell: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 7-for-7 FT

Hayleigh Harris: 9 points, 6 rebounds

Jenslee Nogodula: 7 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block

Jaydee Nogodula: 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Lilly Matherne: 2 points, 3 offensive rebounds

Tullahoma Statistical Leaders

Audrey Bunn: 16 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

Adilynn Tuten: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 three-pointers

Gena Hickerson: 8 points, 8 rebounds

Emerald Tillman: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Alaiah Treuhaft: 2 points, 3 rebounds

Zoie Roberts: 2 points, 5 rebounds

Red Raiders Dominate Second Half to Complete Rivalry Sweep

Junior Jerrad Morgan opened the boys contest with a three-pointer, but Tullahoma immediately answered with a three of its own. The two teams traded baskets early before the Wildcats found their rhythm from beyond the arc, with Jackson Knight leading the offensive charge as Tullahoma established a 17-8 advantage after the opening quarter.

Coffee County began chipping away at the deficit in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 14-10 to enter halftime trailing 27-22.

Tullahoma maintained its advantage through much of the third quarter, with Coffee County struggling to erase the two-possession deficit. However, timely three-pointers and free throws helped the Red Raiders close the gap as momentum began shifting in favor of the home team.

Senior MJ Rollman connected on two three-pointers in the second half, while Morgan delivered several timely baskets of his own. Coffee County erupted for 22 third-quarter points, matching its entire first-half scoring total and taking a 44-41 advantage into the fourth quarter.

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The Red Raiders carried that momentum into the final period, turning what had been a tightly contested rivalry game into a commanding Coffee County advantage.

Senior Conner Branch, a transfer from Middle Tennessee Christian School, played a significant role defensively, picking up Tullahoma ball handlers near half court and limiting their opportunities to penetrate the defense. Morgan once again showcased his versatility as a Swiss Army knife for the Red Raiders, contributing timely perimeter scoring and strong defensive play.

Brody Sizemore also made his presence felt despite not entering the scoring column, delivering several quality passes throughout the contest.

Coffee County held Tullahoma scoreless for more than six minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters, with the Wildcats not recording another point until just 3:37 remained in the contest.

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Junior Audie Nicoll played a significant role in the second-half turnaround, battling against Tullahoma’s size underneath the basket and creating additional offensive opportunities for Coffee County.

“I’m really proud of how our guys rallied together and responded,” Nicoll said following the victory. “It took true grit to battle through surges of adversity. However, we knew what we wanted and took it. That was my mindset in the second half on the glass. I was not letting anyone get ahold of the ball if they didn’t have a CC on their jersey.”

With approximately four and a half minutes remaining, Nicoll put that mindset on full display.

Following a missed three-pointer from Brady Christian, Nicoll cleared space underneath the basket and elevated for a tip-in through contact, drawing a foul and bringing the Coffee County crowd to life.

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Tullahoma immediately called a timeout before Nicoll converted the ensuing free throw, giving the Red Raiders a nine-point advantage.

“I saw the ball come off the rim right to me, and in that moment, I knew I had perfect timing on my jump,” Nicoll said. “Then, it was just up to my practice on my touch and finishing through contact to seal the deal.”

The Red Raiders continued to build their advantage down the stretch, outscoring Tullahoma 18-7 in the fourth quarter to secure a 62-48 victory and complete the rivalry sweep.

After managing just 22 points in the opening half, Coffee County outscored Tullahoma 40-21 over the final two quarters. The Red Raiders finished 11-for-22 from beyond the arc, with six different players connecting on at least one three-pointer.

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Rollman led the Red Raiders with 20 points and has now scored 70 points over his last three contests. Nicoll complemented Rollman’s performance with an efficient 15-point outing and a team-high eight rebounds.

For Tullahoma, Knight led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Price Harden and Payton Behrendorff each reached double figures.

Coffee County improved to 3-1 on the season, securing its third consecutive victory.

Coffee County Statistical Leaders

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MJ Rollman: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Audie Nicoll: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 6-for-10 FG

Jerrad Morgan: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 three-pointers, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

Conner Branch: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Gabe Hambly: 5 points, 1 assist

Brady Christian: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Brody Sizemore: 1 assist, 1 steal

Tullahoma Statistical Leaders

Jackson Knight: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 three-pointers

Price Harden: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Payton Behrendorff: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Julius Jones: 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3-for-3 FG

Alex Miller: 5 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds

Noah Jones: 2 points, 1 rebound

Coffee County Returns to Action Tuesday

Both Coffee County teams will have a quick turnaround as they return to their home floor Tuesday, November 24, to host Fayetteville City.

The Lady Raiders will tip off at 6 p.m., with the Red Raiders to follow. Both contests can be heard live on Thunder Radio.