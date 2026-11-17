By Owen Whitsett

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams traveled to Warren County on Monday, November 16, splitting their two games as the Lady Raiders earned a 32–13 victory while the Red Raiders fell 42–24.

Lady Raiders Defeat Warren County, 32–13

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The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders put together a strong second-half performance to earn a 32–13 road victory over Warren County.

Coffee County scored six points in the opening quarter and eight in the second to take a 14–9 lead into halftime. The Lady Raiders then outscored Warren County 18–4 in the second half, scoring 11 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth to secure the win.

Gracie Bryan led Coffee County with nine points, including seven in the first half. Aeriena Sneed followed with seven points, while Raelynn Phillips added six, all coming in the second half.

Alexa Gilley finished with four points, while Peyten Trail and Millie Bustamante each scored two. Luann Garcia and Madison McAdams rounded out the scoring with one point apiece.

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Red Raiders Fall to Warren County, 42–24

The Coffee County Middle School Red Raiders battled back from an early deficit before Warren County pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 42–24 victory.

Warren County jumped out to a 16–5 lead after the first quarter, but Coffee County responded with a strong second period, outscoring Warren County 12–4 to cut the deficit to 20–17 at halftime.

The Red Raiders remained within striking distance through the third quarter, trailing 27–22 heading into the final period. However, Warren County outscored Coffee County 15–2 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

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Dixon Keele led the Red Raiders with nine points, including seven in the first half. Sam Geddes followed with seven points, all coming before halftime.

Journey Bustamante added four points, while Justus Ferrell finished with three and Braxton Swack scored one.

Both Coffee County Middle School teams will return to action Thursday, November 19, when they host Upperman. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.