By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Middle School basketball suffered a pair of tough losses Thursday night against Upperman, with the Lady Raiders falling 59-15 before the Red Raiders dropped the boys matchup 43-21.

In the girls game, Upperman took control immediately, shutting out Coffee County 27-0 in the opening quarter.

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The Lady Raiders managed 10 points in the second quarter but entered halftime trailing 41-10.

Upperman extended its advantage to 54-12 after three quarters before closing out the 59-15 victory.

Millie Bustamante led Coffee County with seven points, followed by Madison McAdams and Gracie Bryan with three apiece. Abby Bagley rounded out the scoring with two.

In the boys matchup, Coffee County also faced an early deficit, falling behind 10-0 after the first quarter.

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Upperman carried a 23-2 lead into halftime, but the Red Raiders showed improvement offensively in the second half.

Coffee County scored 12 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 34-14 before adding seven more in the fourth, ultimately falling 43-21.

Justus Ferrell led the Red Raiders with nine points, followed by Dixon Keele with four and Kevin Castaneda with three.

Wade Simmons and Journey Bustamante contributed two points apiece, while Braxton Swack finished with one.