By Owen Whitsett
Just one night after sweeping rival Tullahoma, the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders and Red Raiders completed their second sweep in as many nights, defeating Fayetteville City 57-18 in the girls contest and 63-28 in the boys contest Tuesday night in Manchester, live on Thunder Radio.
Lady Raiders Improve to 5-0
Coffee County wasted little time establishing control, holding Fayetteville City scoreless in the opening quarter while putting 24 points on the board.
The Lady Raiders continued their offensive production in the second quarter, scoring another 23 points to take a commanding 47-13 advantage into halftime.
Coffee County allowed just five additional points throughout the second half, securing a 57-18 victory.
Senior Jules Ferrell led the Lady Raiders with 23 points, connecting on five three-pointers and bringing her season scoring total to 143 points through five games.
Senior Kaysen Morgan, who recently signed with the Motlow State Lady Bucks basketball program, also found success from beyond the arc, scoring 12 points on 4-for-6 three-point shooting.
Coffee County finished 13-for-25 from three-point range, recorded 16 assists and committed just one turnover. The Lady Raiders enter Thanksgiving break unbeaten at 5-0.
Coffee County Statistical Leaders
- Jules Ferrell: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks
- Kaysen Morgan: 12 points, 4 three-pointers
- Hayleigh Harris: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
- Lilly Matherne: 6 points, 5 rebounds
- Jerzee Ferrell: 3 points
- Brylyn McAdams: 3 points
- Jenslee Nogodula: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
- Adalyn Clark: 2 points, 2 rebounds
- Jaydee Nogodula: 6 rebounds, 5 assists
Fayetteville City Statistical Leaders
- A’Tricia Clak: 12 points, 3 three-pointers
- Za’Kayla Brown: 4 points, 2 rebounds
- Jayden Garner: 2 points, 4 rebounds
Balanced Scoring Leads Red Raiders to Victory
The Red Raiders established a 13-8 advantage after the opening quarter before outscoring Fayetteville City 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 30-15 lead into halftime.
Coffee County extended its advantage throughout the second half, outscoring the Tigers 33-13 to secure a 63-28 victory.
The comfortable lead provided several younger Red Raiders with valuable varsity minutes. Twelve different Coffee County players entered the scoring column, with the bench accounting for 35 of the team’s 63 points.
Brody Sizemore led the balanced scoring effort with nine points, connecting on three of his five attempts from beyond the arc. Brady Christian and Caleb Hill each contributed eight points.
Defensively, Coffee County recorded 14 steals and forced 22 turnovers while holding Fayetteville City to 26 percent shooting from the field.
The Red Raiders improved to 4-1 on the season, securing their fourth consecutive victory heading into Thanksgiving break.
Coffee County Statistical Leaders
- Brody Sizemore: 9 points, 3 three-pointers, 2 assists
- Brady Christian: 8 points, 3-for-3 FG
- Caleb Hill: 8 points, 5 rebounds
- Jude Golembiewski: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
- MJ Rollman: 5 points, 1 steal, 1 block
- Audie Nicoll: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
- Jerrad Morgan: 5 points, 2-for-2 FG
- Zeke Jones: 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
- Gabe Hambly: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Conner Branch: 4 points, 2 assists
- Rylan Abellana: 2 points, 2 steals
- Bridger Gray: 2 points, 2 assists
Fayetteville City Statistical Leaders
- Anderson DeHart: 9 points, 3 three-pointers
- Nyles Barnett: 6 points, 2 assists, 2 steals
- Romeo Wooten: 5 points, 3 rebounds
- Keson Reese: 4 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
- Caiton Furr: 2 points, 5 rebounds
- Swayze Chambers: 2 points
Up Next
Both Coffee County teams will be off through Thanksgiving break before returning to action Friday, December 4, at home against Franklin County.
The Lady Raiders will tip off at 6 p.m., with the Red Raiders to follow.