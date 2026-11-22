By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central High School basketball completed a three-game sweep at Saturday’s Hall of Fame Playday in Manchester, with the Red Raiders picking up victories over Eagleville and Moore County, while the Lady Raiders defeated Moore County.

The Red Raiders opened Saturday’s action with a 61-52 victory over the Eagleville Eagles, earning their first win of the season under head coach Andrew Taylor.

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MJ Rollman led Coffee County with 28 points, while Brady Christian and Brody Sizemore provided a boost from beyond the arc, each connecting on multiple three-pointers. Audie Nicoll also contributed several tough baskets around the rim.

Jerrad Morgan made his presence felt defensively, providing strong play on that end of the floor throughout the contest.

Later Saturday evening, Coffee County returned to the court and defeated Moore County 63-53 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

The Red Raiders carried a narrow 36-32 lead into halftime before Moore County trimmed the advantage to three points entering the fourth quarter.

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Coffee County responded by outscoring Moore County 17-14 in the final period to secure its second victory of the day.

Rollman recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, finishing Saturday with a combined 50 points across the two victories.

Conner Branch, a transfer from Middle Tennessee Christian School, appeared to find his rhythm against Moore County, contributing six points and providing another offensive option for the Red Raiders.

Morgan continued his strong defensive play in the second game, helping Coffee County complete its Saturday sweep.

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Red Raider scoring vs. Moore County:

MJ Rollman: 22 points, 10 rebounds

Audie Nicoll: 10 points, 5 rebounds

Joe Jordan: 7 points, 4 rebounds

Conner Branch: 6 points

Brody Sizemore: 5 points

Gabe Hambly: 5 points

Brady Christian: 5 points

Jerrad Morgan: 3 points

In the girls matchup, Coffee County continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 54-44 victory over Moore County, improving to 3-0.

The Lady Raiders faced an early deficit, trailing 19-13 after the opening quarter, but battled back to tie the game at 31 heading into halftime.

Coffee County took control coming out of the locker room, holding Moore County to just four third-quarter points while scoring 13 to build a 44-35 advantage entering the fourth.

Senior Jules Ferrell led the Lady Raiders with 29 points, her third consecutive game with at least 29 points to open the season.

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Ferrell has now scored 90 points through Coffee County’s first three games, averaging 30 points per contest.

Lady Raider scoring vs. Moore County:

Jules Ferrell: 29 points, 4 rebounds

Hayleigh Harris: 12 points, 9 rebounds

Kaysen Morgan: 6 points

Jaydee Nogodula: 4 points

Lilly Matherne: 3 points

Coffee County now turns its attention to one of the biggest rivalry matchups of the season.

The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will host the Tullahoma Wildcats on Monday night at Coffee County Central High School in a highly anticipated non-district rivalry doubleheader.

The Lady Raiders enter the matchup undefeated at 3-0, while the Red Raiders carry a two-game winning streak into the contest.

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The girls tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.